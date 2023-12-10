BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Lancaster before abandoning it in Amherst on Sunday, according to police.

Police say they tries to stop multiple suspicious vehicles in the area of Millersport Highway and the vehicle was located on Maple Road a short time later. A pursuit ensued before the teen abandoned the 2020 Hyundai, which was reported stolen from Lancaster, in the area of Maple and Transit Road.

The teen is charged with criminal possession of stolen property, obstructing governmental administration, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, reckless driving and multiple vehicle and traffic law infractions.