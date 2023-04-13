BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old is facing manslaughter charges in connection with a February crash that left three people dead on Millersport Highway, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
Jayla Mueller of Colden, N.Y. was charged with three counts of second-degree manslaughter when she was arraigned at Amherst Town Court on Thursday.
In addition to the manslaughter charges, Mueller is also facing three vehicle and traffic law violations: one count of failure to keep right, one count of insufficient tail lamps and one count of no headlights.
Officials say around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 20, Mueller was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed on John James Audobon Parkway in Amherst, when she lost control of the vehicle on the ramp onto Millersport Highway.
Mueller is accused of recklessly causing the death of three passengers in the vehicle. Officials say the victims, 18-year-old Azathiel Pabon, 19-year-old Isabella French and 20-year-old Dakota Eldridge, were all ejected from the vehicle due to the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
A fourth passenger, a 17-year-old boy, and Mueller were taken by ambulance to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mueller is scheduled to return to court on May 17 for a felony hearing and was released under supervision. If convicted of the highest charge, she faces 15 years in prison.
