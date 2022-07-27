BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old woman admitted Wednesday morning to shooting at an occupied vehicle in North Buffalo two years ago.
The 19-year-old, whose name hasn’t been released, was 16-year-old at the time of the February 16, 2020, shooting. She fired several rounds from an illegal weapon at an occupied vehicle on Stratford Road in North Buffalo, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.
Two people were injured and taken in a private vehicle to Buffalo General Hospital. The pair were transferred by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.
The teen, charged as an adolescent offender, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree assault.
She could spend a maximum of 15 years behind bars when sentenced on September 29 at 9:30 a.m.
The 19-year-old remains locked up without bail.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.