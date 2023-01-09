BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teenager has been sentenced to five years of probation after the Erie County District Attorney’s office says he brought a loaded gun to a Buffalo school.
In December 2021, police responded to the Bennett school campus on Main Street after hearing a report about a gun inside the building.
While police investigated, the school went into a shelter-in-place procedure. Eventually, a loaded handgun was found inside a backpack.
The person who was arrested was 15 and living in Buffalo at the time. He pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon the following October.
“While I am thankful that no one was injured during this incident, this teenager committed one of the most concerning and serious offenses – bringing a loaded handgun into school,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.
A final order of protection was issued on behalf of three witnesses. The teen, who’s now 16 and living in Rochester, was sentenced as a youthful offender.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.