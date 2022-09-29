TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Wednesday morning on multiple murder and felony charges.

Jamire “Jaja” Woods was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the first degree, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On Aug. 30, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Woods allegedly fire multiple shots with an illegal handgun inside an apartment on Parker Boulevard. Three victims were hit by gunfire. Antoyn Williams, 51, of Buffalo, and Kristina Perez, 36, of Hinsdale were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim, a 56-year-old male, was taken to ECMC and is still hospitalized with injuries.

Woods is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 for a pre-trial conference. He continues to be held without bail.

If convicted of all charges, Woods faces a maximum of 50 years to life in prison.