BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old male from Buffalo was indicted on multiple felony charges Thursday.

The 17-year-old was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted robbery in the first degree, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On Aug. 19, 2022, the teen allegedly attempted to rob a 20-year-old man who was in a vehicle on Elmer Avenue. The teen was allegedly working with another minor. During the attempted robbery, the teen allegedly fatally shot a 16-year-old female passenger with an illegal gun. The victim was from Niagara Falls.

The 17-year-old is scheduled to return to court at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. He continues to be held without bail at the Erie County Youth Services Center.