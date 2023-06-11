BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old was injured in a shooting near Alma Avenue and Olympic Avenue on Saturday night, according to Buffalo police.

Police say the male arrived in a civilian vehicle to ECMC just before 10:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound. He is listed in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.