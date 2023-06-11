BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old was injured in a shooting near Alma Avenue and Olympic Avenue on Saturday night, according to Buffalo police.
Police say the male arrived in a civilian vehicle to ECMC just before 10:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound. He is listed in stable condition.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
Latest Posts
- One person killed in small plane crash in Niagara County
- One person injured in shooting in Tonawanda
- Teen injured in shooting near Alma and Olympic
- Lockport woman’s Kia crashes through wall of Wheatfield apartment building
- Mac Lady Catering serves up 5-cheese mac and cheese, pork hock head cheese to kick off Black Restaurant Week
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.