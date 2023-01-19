NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old man was arraigned on multiple charges, including attempted murder, for two separate crimes, the Niagara County District Attorney announced Thursday.

Kalique Miller was apprehended on Jan. 18, 2023, after a shots fired and burglary incident at the Royal Park Apartment complex in the Town of Niagara. After Miller’s apprehension, police identified him as the same individual wanted on a warrant, out of the Niagara Falls Police Department, for a separate crime in November 2022.

Niagara police say Miller had been wanted by police for the shooting of a young woman in Niagara Falls on Nov. 10, 2022.

Miller was arraigned on the following charges for the November 2022 incident:

Attempted murder, assault in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

For the January 2023 incident, Miller was arraigned on the following charges:

Burglary in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

On Jan. 18, 2023, Miller was one of three men who were apprehended for allegedly burglarizing an apartment.

Niagara police say they responded to the scene of a reported burglary in progress. Upon arrival, police say they observed a man attempting to exit through a window. Police say the man re-entered the apartment, displayed a firearm and fired three rounds at an officer.

The incident led the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office to issue a shelter in place for all area residents. The shelter in place was lifted Wednesday evening.

Miller was remanded to the custody of the sheriff without the possibility of bail on both cases. Further proceedings were scheduled in the County Court and the Town of Niagara Court respectively.