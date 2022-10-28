BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty to a felony charge Friday, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

The youth was charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On Dec. 16, 2021, police responded to Bennett Community School Campus to investigate a report of a gun inside the school. The school issued a shelter-in-place as police conducted a search of the building. Police located a loaded, illegal weapon in the youth’s backpack.

The youth faces up to four years in prison. He is scheduled to return to court at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. He continues to remain released on $25,000 bail.