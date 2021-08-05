Teen pleads guilty to murder in 2020 shooting death of 20-year-old Cheyenne Farewell

(WIVB) — Two teenagers have pleaded guilty to several charges in the 2020 shooting death of 20-year-old Cheyenne Farewell.
The shooting happened on October 17, 2020, when the first teen, through a door, opened fire on a group of young people at a party on South Niagara Street in Lockport. Five were injured and Farewell was killed.
The teen who opened fire pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, one count of criminal possession of a weapon, one count of first-degree reckless endangerment. This person could spend a maximum of 20 years to life in prison, when sentenced on September 30.
A second teen, who didn’t fire a weapon, was charged with aiding and abetting the crimes, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. They could spend up to 25 years behind bars.
The Niagara County District Attorney’s office says the two teens are in custody pending sentencing.
“This was a completely senseless crime,” said Niagara County District Attorney Seaman.
“How little value these offenders placed on the lives of these young people is truly appalling.”
