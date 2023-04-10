BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old male pleaded guilty to two charges for his role in the shooting of a 14-year-old in Buffalo, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The 16-year-old, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault and one count of criminal possession of a firearm. His name is not being released due to his age.

Officials say at around 8:45 p.m. on March 21 of this year, the 16-year-old shot the victim with an illegal gun inside a bedroom of a home on Mary B. Talbert Boulevard. The 14-year-old victim was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he was treated for an injury to his back.

The 16-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12 and is eligible for youthful offender adjudication. He was released under supervision with conditions, including house arrest when he is not in school.

A co-defendant, Isaiah Hicks, 20, of Buffalo was charged with one count of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Hicks is scheduled to return to court on April 17.