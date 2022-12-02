BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo teenager pleaded guilty on Thursday to assault charges after stabbing a fellow student at a Buffalo culinary school, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Friday.

A 16-year-old female pleaded guilty to second-degree assault charges relating to the stabbing.

At approximately 12:14 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2022, the defendant stabbed a 17-year-old female victim multiple times during a fight in a restroom at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management on Huron Street in Buffalo.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital where she spent two days for treatment for multiple stab wounds to her backside. She continues to recover from her injuries.

The defendant is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 4, 2023. She faces a maximum of seven years in prison, if denied youthful offender status. If granted that status, she faces a maximum of one and one-third to four years of incarceration. She continues to be held without bail and a temporary order of protection on behalf of the victim remains in effect.

“I want the youth in our community to understand that there are serious consequences to engaging in any criminal behavior – especially inside of a school. This violent behavior will not be tolerated and my office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases in Youth Part,” Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said.