BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old teenager was given a split sentence of six months in jail followed by three years of probation for bringing an illegal gun to Academy School #131 in April, the Erie County District Attorney’s office said Monday.

The teen was found to have the gun, which was disassembled, in his backpack on the morning of April 25, during a routine security check. The teen fled the scene and the school, located on St. Lawrence Avenue, was put on a brief lockdown.

For that, he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

He also had previously pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault after he hit and kicked another person who was incarcerated at the Erie County Youth Services Center in June. The victim was treated for injuries to his face.

The teen was adjudicated as a youthful offender.