BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo teen was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for his role in a 2021 robbery and murder on C Street, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in October 2022. He was 16 years old at the time of the incident and was charged as an adolescent offender.

Officials say on March 29, 2021 around 8:13 p.m., the teen and his co-defendant, 20-year-old Calvin Clemons of Buffalo, conspired to lure 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink of Lockport to C Street with the intent to rob him.

During the course of the robbery, Clemons shot Sink, and the adolescent stole his backpack, before both of them ran from the scene, according to officials. Sink suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he died from his injuries.

Clemons was sentenced to serve 35 years to life in prison in December 2022 for his role in this crime as well as a separate murder.