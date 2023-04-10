CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison followed by six years of post-release supervision on Thursday for two carjacking-related crimes that occurred in Cheektowaga last September.

Authorities say that Josue Lubala of Cheektowaga approached a woman and her 2-year-old child outside Cheektowaga Town Park with a knife. The defendant forced the woman and her child into the passenger seat of the vehicle. Lubala then drove to Buffalo’s Emerson neighborhood, where he let the victim and her child exit the vehicle before driving away.

Lubala returned to Cheektowaga Town Park the next day to attempt a similar crime the next day, authorities say. The defendant entered a parked vehicle through the driver’s side door and attempted to rob and kidnap a woman sitting in the front passenger seat at knifepoint. The woman escaped and ran for help. A bystander called 911 and reported the incident. Cheektowaga Police located Lubala on Walden Avenue later that day and arrested him after a brief chase.

Lubala plead guilty to five felonies in March. Those charges included one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted kidnapping and one count of first-degree attempted robbery.

Grant Ashley is an intern with News 4. He is currently studying political science and Spanish at the University at Buffalo.