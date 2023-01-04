BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 16-year-old girl who was convicted for stabbing another student at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts has been sentenced to six months in jail followed by five years of probation for the incident.
The stabbing happened on Sept. 13, 2022 during a fight, where the 17-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in a bathroom at the school on West Huron Street.
The victim spent two days at Oishei Children’s Hospital for multiple stab wounds and continues to recover from her injuries.
On Dec. 2, 2022, the 16-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of assault. She was also adjudicated as a youthful offender.
As part of the sentence, a final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, which will last eight years.
