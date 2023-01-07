BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred overnight.
Police say they responded to a call just before 1 a.m. Saturday, where, they say, a victim had been struck by gunfire during “some type” of large gathering or party on Northland Avenue.
The victim, an 18-year-old Buffalo female, was transported to ECMC where she is listed in stable condition.
Police say an individual is in custody in connection with a weapons possession.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.