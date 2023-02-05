BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old was shot in Buffalo around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, near the intersection of Wick Street and Broadway.

According to police, the victim was shot multiple times and was transported by ambulance to ECMC, where he was taken into surgery.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255. This is a developing story, News 4 will provide updates as they become available.