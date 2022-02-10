Teen stabbed during altercation in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a teen was stabbed during an altercation with others on Wednesday afternoon.
This incident took place in the vicinity of Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square. Police responded to the scene around 4 p.m.
It’s not clear what condition the 16-year-old victim is in, as of Thursday, but police say he was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital “with injuries that appear serious in nature.”
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Latest Posts
- Will Buffalo Schools make security changes after McKinley High incident?
- Hawaii fisherman catches giant squid, says it’s equivalent to ‘100 plates of calamari’
- Lead warning issued for 8 types of dried plum candies
- Wordle may have saved woman, 80, from home intruder
- Party changes due Feb. 14 to vote in June primary
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.