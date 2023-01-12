BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.