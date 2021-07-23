Teen taken to ECMC following afternoon Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teenager was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg in the Queen City Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened near Crowley Avenue and Isabelle Street just before 2:30 p.m. when the teen was shot in the leg. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

Buffalo Police say the teen’s injuries are not life-threatening.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call or text the TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.