BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl on Elmer Avenue during a robbery in 2022, the Erie County District Attorney said Wednesday.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight on Aug. 19, 2022, when the teenager tried to rob a male victim who was in a car on the 100 block of Elmer. During the robbery, the 19-year-old shot the female, from Niagara Falls, who died at the hospital.

He was charged with first-degree manslaughter,

He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 8. As a condition of the plea, he will not be eligible for youthful adjudication. He is being held without bail.

A co-defendant, who was 14 years old at the time of the crime, was transferred to Family Court.