BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo teenager pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two different murders on Thursday.

Police say that on December 24, 2020 at approximately 4:30 a.m., 19-year-old Calvin D. Clemens of Buffalo shot and killed 17-year-old Felix Aguirre of Buffalo. Aguirre was sitting inside of a parked car on Liddell Street. He died at the scene.

The second murder took place on March 29, 2021 at approximately 8:13 p.m., stole the backpack of 20-year-old Trenten J. Sink of Lockport and during the incident, shot Sink. He died at Erie County Medical Center. An unnamed 17-year-old male was also indicted for his role in the murder.

Clemons was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder and faces a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced on October 5.