Teenager shot Sunday, dropped off at ECMC in stolen vehicle, four arrested after chase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old from Buffalo arrived at ECMC around 10 p.m. Sunday in a civilian vehicle after being struck by gunfire.

The teen was reportedly shot near Eller Avenue and Heminway Street and is said to be in stable condition at the hospital.

The vehicle he arrived in, however, was stolen, according to Buffalo Police. After the victim was dropped off, police began a pursuit and pulled the vehicle over. During the pursuit, one officer reportedly sustained a broken leg while chasing the suspects on foot.

Police said four guns were recovered from the vehicle, including three handguns and an assault rifle. Four individuals are facing weapons charges, in addition to assaulting an officer, with additional charges possibly forthcoming.

Further information regarding the shooting has yet to be released.

This is a developing news story. It will be updated as more information is learned.