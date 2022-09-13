BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old girl is in serious condition after she was allegedly stabbed by another student at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts on Tuesday.

Police say that at approximately 12:15 p.m., a 16-year-old female student allegedly stabbed the 17-year-old inside of a classroom. The 17-year-old was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital and the 16-year-old was placed in police custody.

The school was put in “shelter in place” following the incident.

Buffalo Public Schools said in a statement: “An unfortunate and isolated incident occurred today at Buffalo High School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality #355. The Buffalo Police Department Security Resource Officers were immediately contacted, and the school was placed in “shelter in place” mode for security measures, to ensure the safety of all students and staff. At this time, the Buffalo Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. The Buffalo Public School District takes any violent offenses occurring on school grounds very seriously and will follow the Code of Conduct with disciplinary measures. All BPS staff implemented appropriate protocols. Further information regarding the incident may be issued later by the BPD.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.