WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teens are facing charges after multiple vehicles were stolen early Saturday morning, according to the Niagara County Sheriff.

At approximately 3:56 a.m. Saturday, a deputy located two vehicles operating on Deborah Lane without lights on. According to authorities, both vehicles fled from the deputy as he attempted to investigate the suspicious activity.

The vehicles, a Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford Explorer appeared to be fleeing together, authorities say.

According to authorities, four parties fled on foot after the two vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection of Walmore and Jagow Roads.

Authorities say, after further investigation, that the two vehicles had been stolen from Samantha Court minutes prior. A third vehicle, a Kia Forte, that, they say, was stolen from the City of Buffalo was located abandoned on the roadside of Lancelot Drive.

Following an investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau and Road Patrol, a 16-year-old Tonawanda female was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, a felony, and false personation. According to authorities, she was remanded on an Office of Children and Family Services warrant.

A second 16-year-old female, from Buffalo, was also charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree. The teen, due to raise the age legislation and bail reform, was released on an appearance ticket to her mother.

Authorities say another vehicle was stolen from Osprey Lane and later recovered, unoccupied, in the City of Buffalo.

The incidents are under an ongoing investigation.