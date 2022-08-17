BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tennessee man was arrested on gun charges at a downtown hotel on Wednesday, police said.
Officers responded to a call at a hotel on the 200 block of Franklin Street about a man with a gun. A search warrant was conducted and two firearms were recovered. Police say they were both loaded.
33-year-old Dontey Martin of Clarkville, Tenn. was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
There were no injuries in the incident.
