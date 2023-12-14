Content warning: this article contains details of sexual assault on a child.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping a child at a location in the Village of Orchard Park, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Officials said between July 7, 2020 and Sept. 10, 2020, 28-year-old James Q. Carollo of Crosby, Texas forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with a child who was less than 14 years old. The victim was the daughter of Carollo’s girlfriend during that period, according to the Orchard Park Police Department at the time of his arrest.

Carollo was arrested in July in Houston and returned to Western New York on Aug. 1 after he waived extradition. He was charged with one count of first-degree rape and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 23.

A temporary order of protection issued on behalf of the victim and her mother remains in effect, and Carollo continues to be held without bail.