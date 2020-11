(WIVB) – A Texas woman wanted on outstanding felony warrants out of Virginia has been arrested in Allegany.

State Police patrols arrested Myia R. Baker, 26, of Houston, Tex. on Tuesday following a traffic stop on I-86 in the Town of Allegany.

She was arrested and arraigned in Perrysburg Town Court, where she was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail to be held without bail while awaiting extradition.