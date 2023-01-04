BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men have been arraigned on charges for burglaries committed in the Town of Amherst and City of Buffalo during the Blizzard of ’22.

Joshua McMillan, Christopher Ripley, and Quinton Jones were each arraigned for separate crimes between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

McMillan, arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Tuesday, faces a third-degree burglary charge, a Class D felony, after he and several other unknown individuals allegedly burglarized the Louie’s Texas Red Hots location on Bailey Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Christmas Day.

McMillan, 20, is also accused of knowingly entering and remaining unlawfully inside of the business with the intent to commit a crime. Louie’s was closed at the time due to the blizzard. The owner reported that approximately $2,700 in cash and various electronics were stolen during the incident, per the DA’s office. McMillan is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 23 for a felony hearing.

McMillan was released on his own recognizance as the charge does not qualify for bail. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of Louie’s, preventing McMillan from going near the restaurant. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.

Ripley, 40, was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Dec. 30 on one count of criminal mischief in both the second and third degrees — Class D and E felonies, respectively. He is accused of intentionally damaging a door at Carbone’s Pizza and breaking a window with a crowbar on Dec. 26. He is also accused of damaging the door of another business on that block. Both businesses were closed at the time due to the storm.

Ripley is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 17 for a felony hearing and was also released on his own recognizance, as the charges did not qualify for bail. Orders of protection were issued on behalf of the businesses and Ripley faces up to seven years in prison.

Jones, 37, was arraigned in Amherst Town Court on Dec. 30 on two counts of burglary in the third degree, a Class D felony, one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree and two counts of criminal mischief in the third degree, both Class E felonies, and one count of petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor.

Jones is accused of entering and unlawfully remaining inside a Domino’s pizza location with intent to commit a burglary on Dec. 24 just after 6 p.m. He allegedly broke a window to gain entry to the pizzeria and is accused of stealing food products, as well as around $800 in cash from the register. Domino’s was also closed at the time due to the blizzard.

Following the incident at Domino’s, Jones is accused of entering and unlawfully remaining inside a second store on the street, with the intent to commit burglary. According to the DA’s office, he broke a window to unlock the door of the business. He allegedly stole approximately $1,300 worth of merchandise. The store, like the others, was closed due to the storm.

Bail was set at $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond, or $10,000 partially secured bond. Jones was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning for a felony hearing. He faces up to 14 years in prison.

Though the release from the DA’s office did not name the businesses affected by these crimes, News 4 has confirmed through sources that Louie’s, Carbone’s, and Domino’s were burglarized.