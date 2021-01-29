Three arrested and charged after traffic stop turns up cash, drugs and paraphernalia

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Two men and a woman are facing several charges after a traffic stop turned up illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard.

The sheriff’s office reports a vehicle was stopped by a deputy for traffic violations in the Town of Collins on Bagdad Road at 11:20 p.m. on January 7.

A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Anthony Krepps was discovered to have an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Crystal Krepps was driving the vehicle unlicensed, along with a second passenger Brian McGonagle. Both were arrested.

“A subsequent search of the vehicle and its occupants discovered approximately 15 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of crack cocaine, one sheet of LSD, and four Suboxone tabs. Deputies found brass knuckles, a double-sided dagger, multiple drug pipes, and drug paraphernalia in addition to the narcotics. Also seized during the investigation was $5,254.00 in U.S. currency.” Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Krepps, Crystal Krepps and Brian McGonagle were arraigned on January 28. Anthony Krepps and McGonagle were sent to the Erie County Holding Center without bail. Crsytal Krepps has been released without bail.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office provided News 4 with the following list of charges:

Anthony Krepps – 40 of Freedom, NY

Criminal possession of meth with intent to sell, a class-B felony;

Criminal possession of LSD with intent to sell, a class- B felony;

Criminal possession of meth, a class-C felony;

Criminal possession of LSD, a class-C felony;

Criminal possession of cocaine, a class-D felony;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class-D felony;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class-A misdemeanor;

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class-A misdemeanor.

Crystal Krepps – 39 of Freedom, NY

Criminal possession of meth with intent to sell, a class-B felony;

Criminal possession of LSD with intent to sell, a class- B felony;

Criminal possession of meth, a class-C felony;

Criminal possession of LSD, a class-C felony;

Criminal possession of cocaine, a class-D felony;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class-D felony;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class-A misdemeanor;

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class-A misdemeanor;

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, class-A misdemeanor;

Two (2) New York State vehicle and traffic law infractions.

Brian McGonagle – 28 of Cherry Creek, NY (convicted felon)

Criminal possession of meth with intent to sell, a class-B felony;

Criminal possession of LSD with intent to sell, a class- B felony;

Criminal possession of meth, a class-C felony;

Criminal possession of LSD, a class-C felony;

Criminal possession of cocaine, a class-D felony;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class-D felony;

Two (2) felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon – previous conviction;

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class-A misdemeanor;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class-A misdemeanor.