Three arrested in connection with Dunkirk narcotics sales

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two adults and a minor were arrested around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning after a months-long investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

Angela Rak, 44, of Dunkirk, Leovijildo Lorenzo, 40, of the Bronx and a minor whose name has not been disclosed have all been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony, as well as criminal nuisance in the second degree, also a Class B felony. According to Dunkirk Police, the department and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force conducted surveillance, identified customers and secured a search warrant for 69 E. Sixth St.

Police say the units found cocaine, heroin, marijuana and cash at the residence, which they then seized. Rak and Lorenzo are pending arraignment at Dunkirk City Court. The minor is pending arraignment at Chautauqua County Youth Court.