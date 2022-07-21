DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Drug Taskforce arrested three on various drug charges early Thursday morning.

While inside one home, police say they found 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, three grams of methamphetamine, two pounds of marijuana, a loaded glock pistol with an attached high-capacity drum fed magazine and approximately $6,500 in cash.

Police arrested 36-year-old Orlando Eldridge of Dunkirk and 39-year-old Lemorris Jones of Atlanta, Ga. and charged the pair with two counts each of criminal possession of narcotics, one count each of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, one count each of criminal nuisance and one count each of unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Meanwhile, police conducted another search warrant and arrested 34-year-old Larry Brooks Jr. He was charged with three counts of criminal possession of narcotics with an intent to sell, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with an intent to sell, one count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and one count of criminal nuisance.

All three are being held.

Latest crime news: