BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three cars were stolen from a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Main Street in Clarence in the early-morning hours of September 3, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Police say that upon gaining entry, the subject removed key boxes containing keys for used cars and stole three cars during three different trips to the dealership. The three cars stolen were a 2021 Bentley Continental valued at $235,850, a 2022 Mercedes-Benz G Wagon valued at $204,850 and a 2022 BMW M8 valued at $104,650.
All three vehicles were recovered.
No charges have been filed so far and the case is still under investigation.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.