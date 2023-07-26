BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing charges after 18 pounds of meth, along with several other drugs and other materials were found during two search warrants in Buffalo and Williamsville on Tuesday, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Following a months-long investigation, 39-year-old Antoine Young, 37-year-old Jhazzon Brown and 43-year-old Jameca Johnson were found to be in possession of 18 pounds of methamphetamines, 30 ounces of cocaine, 10 grams of fentanyl, a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, scales and packaging materials and around $12,000 in cash.

The searches were conducted at homes on Spring Meadow Drive in Williamsville, West Cleveland Drive in Buffalo as well as a traffic stop on Wehrle Drive in Amherst.

They are charged with the following:

Young:

felony count criminal possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine

felony criminal possession of a narcotic – 8oz or more

felony criminal possession of a narcotic – 4oz or more

2 felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell

felony criminal possession of a loaded firearm

felony criminal possession of a narcotic

2 misdemeanor counts criminal possession of a controlled substance

4 misdemeanor counts criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Brown:

felony count criminal possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine

felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic – 4oz or more

felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell

felony count of criminal possession of a loaded firearm

2 misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Johnson:

felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic – 8oz or more

2 felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell

felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic

2 misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

misdemeanor count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia

All three are being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.