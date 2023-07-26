BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing charges after 18 pounds of meth, along with several other drugs and other materials were found during two search warrants in Buffalo and Williamsville on Tuesday, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Following a months-long investigation, 39-year-old Antoine Young, 37-year-old Jhazzon Brown and 43-year-old Jameca Johnson were found to be in possession of 18 pounds of methamphetamines, 30 ounces of cocaine, 10 grams of fentanyl, a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, scales and packaging materials and around $12,000 in cash.
The searches were conducted at homes on Spring Meadow Drive in Williamsville, West Cleveland Drive in Buffalo as well as a traffic stop on Wehrle Drive in Amherst.
They are charged with the following:
Young:
- felony count criminal possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine
- felony criminal possession of a narcotic – 8oz or more
- felony criminal possession of a narcotic – 4oz or more
- 2 felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell
- felony criminal possession of a loaded firearm
- felony criminal possession of a narcotic
- 2 misdemeanor counts criminal possession of a controlled substance
- 4 misdemeanor counts criminal use of drug paraphernalia
Brown:
- felony count criminal possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine
- felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic – 4oz or more
- felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell
- felony count of criminal possession of a loaded firearm
- 2 misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia
Johnson:
- felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic – 8oz or more
- 2 felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell
- felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic
- 2 misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
- misdemeanor count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia
All three are being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.