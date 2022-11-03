BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following a pursuit on the eastbound I-90, the Genesee County Sheriff’s office announced.

The Sheriff’s office says that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 25, Jayson Wellman, 50, Timothy Szurgot, 38, and Oscar Caraballo, 41, all of Rochester, were driving a 2018 Ford Focus and allegedly failed to yield after an attempted traffic stop. The suspects’ vehicle got on I-90 heading towards Rochester before breaking down near milepost 388.5, they said.

Wellman, the alleged driver, was charged with unlawful fleeing from police, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of stolen property greater than $3,000 among other traffic violations.

Szurgot, the alleged passenger, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of stolen property greater than $3,000 while Caraballo, the alleged rear passenger, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance.