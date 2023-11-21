BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were charged for allegedly going into the construction site of the new Bills stadium after Sunday’s game, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia told News 4.

Two people from Canada and one person from West Seneca were charged with criminal trespass. Police said they jumped a fence, got inside and were trying to take a picture.

Those charged were 22-year-old Kyle Bauer of West Seneca and Canadian residents Tanner Brunet, 31, and Owen Bainbridge, 25. They were released with appearance tickets.

This is now the second time charges were filed for a incident at the new stadium site since construction began. At the home opener in September, a 29-year-old man allegedly jumped a fence and fell into the stadium’s pit. He is facing a criminal trespass charge.

The security inside of the fence is done by a private company. Outside the fence, security is done by the sheriff’s office, but their main concern after games is traffic control.

Police say anyone who trespasses into the site will be arrested and charged.

The Bills beat the Jets on Sunday, 32-6.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.