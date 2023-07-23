TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three City of Tonawanda police officers were hurt in a fight at Canal Fest on Saturday night, the department said.
Police say the fight occurred between 30-year-old DeVante Henley and a ride operator just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, which started verbal and then turned physical.
During the altercation, Officers Lea Stachura and Brett Rogers sustained knee injuries, while Captain Fredric Foels sustained a cut on his forearm.
Henley, of Buffalo, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, attempted assault of a police officer and harassment.
