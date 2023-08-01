BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing charges after police intercepted and seized 10 firearms as well as drugs that they said were coming to Buffalo, it was announced Tuesday.

State Police stopped a car on July 20 on State Route 17 in the Town of Rockland due to several vehicle and traffic violations. They say while questioning 32-year-old Tyquan A. Robinson, who they say was driving the car, a K-9 dog detected drugs in the car.

A search found the 10 guns as well as a Hydrocodone pill and a bookbag with cocaine residue. Further investigation found that the suspects were traveling from Alabama, stayed in New York City and were heading to Buffalo.

Robinson, of New York City, along with 34-year-old Christian R. Tapscott and 29-year-old Tandra C. Smoots, both of Decatur, Alabama, were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second degree criminal possession of a weapon – loaded firearm, third degree criminal possession of a firearm – ammo clip, first degree criminal possession of a firearm – 10 or more firearms and transportation of 5 or more firearms.

Additionally, Robinson was charged with false impersonation for allegedly lying about his name.

All three were remanded to Sullivan County Jail.