BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people from Jamestown were sentenced in two separate cases for selling drugs that resulted in deaths, the U.S. Attorney announced Thursday.

In the first case, 31-year-old Garson Butcher and 29-year-old Alisha Centi sold drugs out of residences on Fairview Avenue and Roland Road in Jamestown to sell heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine between March 2020 and June 2021, and drugs sold on March 29, 2020 resulted in an overdose death. Butcher was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while Centi was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Butcher and Centi were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

In the second case, 37-year-old Ryan Bloom was also sentenced to 20 years. According to authorities, Bloom, along with co-conspirator Rachelle Allison, used a Fairview Avenue residence for a drug trafficking ring, which included a needle exchange.

On April 5, 2020, police responded to a residence on Hoag Road for a possible overdose death, where an individual had in fact died, and it was found that Bloom and Allison sold him the drugs.

Bloom was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. Allison was previously convicted, and is awaiting sentencing.