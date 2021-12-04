Three individuals arrested on felony weapons charge, 16-year-old shot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three individuals have been arrested in connection with a felony weapons possession incident. Buffalo police say a 16-year-old Buffalo male was struck by gunfire around 3 a.m. Saturday.
The wounded individual and two other occupants arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle just before 3 a.m. this morning, where they were detained by hospital police after a loaded handgun was found in their vehicle. The individuals, all minors, have been charged with criminal possession of a loaded weapon.
Detectives say the 16-year old was apparently shot on Eller Ave. while inside the vehicle. His injuries are non-life threatening. Anyone with information regarding the shooting suspect or suspects is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
