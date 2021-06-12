Three men arrested after allegedly stealing woman’s car at gunpoint, leading police on a chase through Buffalo Friday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men have been arrested and charged after stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint and leading police on a chase Friday morning through Buffalo.

Aweys Hussein, 20, of Kentucky, Jeylan Bakari, 22, of Kentucky and an unnamed 16-year-old male allegedly forced a woman out of her car at gunpoint just before 12:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Woltz Avenue, according to Buffalo Police.

The trio took off with the stolen Dodge Charger. Buffalo Police officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Moselle Street and East Ferry. The group didn’t pull over and led police on a chase before crashing the stolen Charger near Niagara Street and West Mohawk Street. All three men were arrested.

BPD recovered two loaded handguns and a loaded rifle.

We’re told the men are facing the following charges: robbery forcible theft with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.