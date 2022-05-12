BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man and two teens have been arrested and charged for a May police chase through the City of Buffalo.

Buffalo Police officers tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Jalon T. Caddele, 21, of Buffalo, on May 9 around 12:30 p.m. near Main Street and Utica Street. Caddele allegedly refused to stop and sped away.

During the pursuit, it’s alleged while driving north down Delaware Avenue, the backseat passenger, Jayda K. Caddele, 18, of Buffalo, pointed what appeared to be a handgun toward police, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The chase continued from the area of Main Street onto the Kensington Expressway and the Scajaquada Expressway to Buffalo’s West Side. The 21-year-old is accused of not stopping at stop signs on Richmond Avenue before the chase ended on Oxford Avenue near West Ferry Street.

Authorities never found a weapon, the DA’s Office said.

Jalon Caddele was arraigned Tuesday morning in Buffalo City Court on one count of third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, one count of reckless driving and two vehicle and traffic law violations for driving without a license and failure to stop at stop signs.

He was released on his own recognizance and will be back in court for a pre-trial conference at 9:30 a.m. on May 13.

Jayda Caddele was also arraigned Tuesday on one count of menacing a police officer or peace officer.

She’s held without bail and will also appear for the pre-trial conference.

A 15-year-old co-defendant from Buffalo was charged with one count of obstruction of governmental administration. The juvenile’s case will be adjudicated in Family Court.