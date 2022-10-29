BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police.

Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20’s, all from Buffalo, were transported to ECMC and are all listed in stable condition.

Police say two males, who were the same two males who were shot, are also in police custody and charged with criminal possession of a loaded handgun.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.