BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m.

According to the BPD, three people were shot inside of the club during an argument. A 21-year-old Buffalo man was declared dead at the scene. The other two victims were reportedly taken by ambulance to local hospitals and were listed as stable.

This is the second shooting in recent weeks at the club, as a security guard was shot in the parking lot in the early morning hours of Jan. 29.

BPD asked that anyone with information call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255. News 4 is working on learning more about the incident and will provide updates as they become available.