BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man pleaded guilty to possessing hundreds of images of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Officials said that in December 2021, the IP address of Michael Szczepanik, 38, was identified on a website where files of child pornography were shared. A warrant was executed at Szczepanik’s residence in February 2022 and seized electronic devices that had over 600 images and videos of child porn, including ones that featured prepubescent minors and depictions of violence against children.

Szczepanik was charged with possession of child pornography and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison as well as a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced on Dec. 18.