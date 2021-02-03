Tonawanda man arrested on child pornography charge, authorities find hidden camera

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Andrew Vallone, 44, of Tonawanda was arrested and charged with attempting to produce child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The charge by criminal complaint carries a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years and a $250,000 fine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office tells us, someone contacted the Town of Tonawanda Police Department after finding a video “depicting a child (Victim) wearing only a pair of underwear” on the desktop of Vallone’s computer.

Officials say the Tonawanda Police contacted the FBI on January 23, 2021. An investigation turned up a hidden camera positioned in an area that allowed filming of the victim. The microSD card in the hidden camera contained “numerous images which depicted the Victim in various states of undress.”

“Additionally, on January 29, 2021, the New York State Police contacted investigators regarding an email that Vallone sent to a mental health counselor. In the email, the defendant stated that he liked to look at younger girls and ‘I need help.'” The U.S. Attorney’s Office

Vallone made an initial court appearance Wednesday at 2 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer.