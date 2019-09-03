Tonawanda man charged in connection with theft of firefighter’s personal vehicle

A Tonawanda man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a City of Tonawanda firefighter’s personal vehicle.

Ryan Richeal, 32. of Mill Street, was arrested Tuesday after being pulled over by police. He was found to have a suspended driver’s license and outstanding warrants from Buffalo, North Tonawanda, and the Town of Tonawanda.

According to City of Tonawanda police reports, the theft of the firefighter’s vehicle occurred July 29.

Richeal is also responsible for the July theft of another vehicle from a Main Street service shop.

Both vehicles were eventually recovered.

Richeal was held for court and bail was set at $15,000 cash bond.