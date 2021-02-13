Tonawanda Man charged with illegal possession of an assault weapon and firearm silencer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Fredrick Oehler, 60, of the Town of Tonawanda was arraigned on February 11 for possession of an illegal assault weapon and firearm silencer, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Oehler was charged on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

The DA’s office tells us a search warrant was executed on February 11, 2021 at Oehler’s Ellicott Creek Road home. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search after “receiving a tip from U.S. Customs and Border Protection that the defendant had allegedly purchased an illegal firearm silencer from China,” The DA said.

Authorities recovered an assault weapon and a silencer.

Buffalo City Court Barbara Johnson-Lee has set bail at $100,000.

Oehler is due back in court for a felony hearing on February 17 at 10:30 a.m.

The 60-year-old could spend a maximum of 7 years behind bars if convicted on all charges.