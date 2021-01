BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Town of Tonawanda man could spend up to 25 years in prison for his role in a shooting in Buffalo last fall.

Antonio Taylor is facing charges including attempted murder and assault.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says he shot a man several times at Kensington Avenue and Godfrey Street in October.

The victim is still recovering from his injuries. We’re told Taylor is out on bail.

News 4 is working to find out when he’ll be back in court.